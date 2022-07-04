Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies at 911 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 01:46 PM IST
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days
Kolkata: Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar, who was known for his compelling work in Bengali cinema, has passed away at the age of 91 due to prolonged illness.