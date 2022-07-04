Kolkata: Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar, who was known for his compelling work in Bengali cinema, has passed away at the age of 91 due to prolonged illness.

Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days.

Born on 8 January 1931 in the Bengal Presidency of British India, Majumdar's father Birendranath Majumdar was a freedom fighter.

Notable among his works are Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

He's the recipient of four National Awards, seven BFJA Awards, five Filmfare Awards and an Anandalok Award. The Government of India honoured him with the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 1990.