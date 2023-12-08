Veteran Bollywood actor Naaem Sayyed, known as Junior Mehmood, dies of stomach cancer at 68
Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, is survived by his wife and two sons. His burial is scheduled at the Santacruz cemetery later today.
Veteran character actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films such as Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, passed away today on December 8 after battling stomach cancer, his son Hasnain Sayyed confirmed to PTI.
