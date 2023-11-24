Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, passes away
Rajkumar Kohli had gone to take a shower on Friday morning, when didn’t come out of the bathroom for some time. When his son broke the door, he found his father on the floor. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead later.
Bollywood's veteran filmmaker and director Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away at the age of 93 years on 24 November morning at around 8 am, reported News18.
