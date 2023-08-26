Breaking News
Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 811 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli died at 81 in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kohli had penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films such as Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and others
Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli died at 81 on Saturday due to prolonged illness. According to a report by the Indian Express, Kohli was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for the last few months, he was not keeping well and passed away in his sleep today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message