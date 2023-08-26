comScore
Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli died at 81 on Saturday due to prolonged illness. According to a report by the Indian Express, Kohli was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for the last few months, he was not keeping well and passed away in his sleep today.

Kohli had penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films such as Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Shoot Out At Lokhandwala, among many others.

Dev Kohli was born on November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He moved to Delhi in 1949 and spent his childhood in Dehradun.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
