Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 81

1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST

  • Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli died at 81 in Mumbai on Saturday.
  • Kohli had penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films such as Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and others

Mint Image

Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli died at 81 on Saturday due to prolonged illness. According to a report by the Indian Express, Kohli was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for the last few months, he was not keeping well and passed away in his sleep today.

Kohli had penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films such as Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Shoot Out At Lokhandwala, among many others.

Dev Kohli was born on November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He moved to Delhi in 1949 and spent his childhood in Dehradun.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
