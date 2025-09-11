Veteran Congress leader and ex-Kerala Assembly Speaker P P Thankachan passes away at 86

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Assembly Speaker P P Thankachan died at a private hospital in Kochi's Aluva on Thursday. He was 86.

Advertisement

Thankachan, who had been under treatment for age-related ailments for the past month, also suffered from a chest infection and was on ventilator support. He breathed his last around 4.30 pm, hospital authorities said.

Thankachan's political career Born in Angamaly on July 29, 1939, Thankachan entered active politics through the Congress. He became the chairman of the Perumbavoor Municipal Council at the age of 26.

Also Read | Caught on camera: Kerala assembly employee dies during Onam celebrations

He was first elected to the Kerala Assembly from Perumbavoor in 1982. He went on to represent the constituency till 2001.

Thachakan served as the Opposition Chief Whip between 1987 and 1991 and later as the state’s Agriculture Minister from May 1995 to 1996.

In 2004, he became the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Thankachan also held several other positions, including UDF Convenor, member of the Rubber Board, and chairman of Kerala Marketfed.

Advertisement

Thankachan is survived by his wife TV Thankamma, two daughters and a son. The funeral will be held later, reported PTI.

In July, Kerala's ex-chief minister and and veteran Marxist leader VS Achuthanandan passed away.

He was 101 years old.