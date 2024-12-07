Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he faced difficulty in speaking, confusion, and memory loss. The 79-year-old filmmaker was brought to the emergency department following these symptoms, which reportedly began a day prior.

The hospital statement said under the care of doctors, Ghai underwent extensive evaluations, including a CT angiogram of the brain, chest, and abdomen. Preliminary investigations were deemed acceptable for his age, it stated.

The hospital said it has scheduled a PET-CT scan on Monday (December 9) for further investigation.

In the statement, the hospital added that Ghai is currently under close observation in the ICU.

“Subhash Ghai presented to the emergency department at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre with complaints of difficulty in speaking, confusion and memory loss since one day. His past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande. Initial CT angio of the brain, chest and abdomen and initial baseline blood investigations were essentially acceptable for his age and the patient was further evaluated. Ultrasound of the neck suggested features suggestive of thyroiditis with a hypoechoic margin requiring further evaluation. Transrectal Ultrasound of the prostate showed a heterogeneous hypoechoic lesion in the left lobe of the prostate gland with a serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) value - 100. The patient is being evaluated for paraneoplastic syndrome secondary to the prostate lesion for which the patient is scheduled for a PET-CT scan on Monday,” the hospital in a statement said.

Subhash Ghai: A profile Subhash Ghai, often referred to as the "Showman of Bollywood," is one of Indian cinema's most celebrated filmmakers. Known for his larger-than-life storytelling, melodious music, and compelling narratives, Ghai has carved a niche for himself as a director, producer, and screenwriter. His films, spanning over four decades, have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, shaping its golden era and introducing audiences to timeless classics.

Early Life and Education Subhash Ghai was born on January 24, 1945, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Ghai pursued his education at Rohtak’s Arya College before moving to Pune to study at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he graduated in acting.

Career highlights Ghai began his career as an actor in the 1970s, and he made his directorial debut with Kalicharan (1976), a crime thriller starring Shatrughan Sinha, which became a blockbuster and established him as a director to watch.

Over the years, Ghai delivered a string of iconic films, including:

Karz (1980): A musical reincarnation drama that remains a cult classic.

Hero (1983): A romantic action film that launched Jackie Shroff’s career.

Ram Lakhan (1989): A tale of brotherhood and family dynamics with memorable music.

Saudagar (1991): A story of friendship and betrayal featuring legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Taal (1999): A romantic musical praised for its AR Rahman soundtrack and international appeal.

Production and Whistling Woods Ghai founded Mukta Arts in 1978, a production company that became synonymous with quality cinema. Through Mukta Arts, he also ventured into film distribution and multiplex ownership.