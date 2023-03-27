Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 75

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 752 min read . 06:07 AM IST
Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and began his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972
Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday at a private hospital here. He was 75. The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm.
"He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent, who passed away in Kochi.
Offering his condolences over the actor's death, Pinarayi said that Innocent was an artist who gained an unforgettable place in the hearts of the audience.
"As a politician also, he managed to touch the lives of the people and his social environment. Innocent who has been a well-wisher of Left politics contested the elections on the request of the Left Democratic Front and gained prominence for the work he has done as an MP," Kerala CM said.
The actor, a cancer survivor was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was admitted to the hospital on March 3 with respiratory problems. He is survived by his wife Alice, and a son, Sonnet. Born in Inrinjalakuda in 1948, Innocent entered the film industry in 1972 with the movie 'Nrityashala' starring Prem Nazir and Jayabharathi.
He played comedy roles in 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', 'Kilukkam', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony', 'Nadodikattu', 'Manichitrathazhu' and 'Kalyanaraman' among others.
Innocent has also excelled in character and villain roles such as 'Keli', 'Kathodu Kathoram'. Other films included 'Kabooliwaala', 'Gajakesariyogam', 'Mithunam', 'Mazhavilkavadi', 'Manassinakkare', 'Thuruppugulan', 'Rasathanthram', 'Naran' and 'Mahasamudram'.
The actor, who was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 film 'Kaduva', has done over 700 films in Malayalam in a career that spanned over five decades. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for 12 consecutive years.
Considered one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema, Innocent also appeared in villainous roles. With his unique voice and mannerisms, he had endeared himself to countless cinema lovers as well as a toast of mimicry artists.
A former MP from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency Innocent represented CPI(M).
In 1979, he was elected as the municipal councillor of Irinjalakkuda municipality.
He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate supported by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Innocent served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a guild of Malayalam artists from 2003 to 2018. He has written books based on his memories and columns in magazines and newspapers.
