Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 77-year-old had recently been hospitalised after a stroke. Having started his career as a theatre actor, Mamukoya entered Malayalam cinema with Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. During his multi-decade career the actor would go on to win a slew of laurels.

He had collapsed on Monday night while attending a football tournament in the Kalikavu area as chief guest. Reports suggested that he had swooned out of exhaustion mere minutes before the inauguration. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode early on Tuesday.

Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.

Born in July 1946, Mamukoya acted in more than 450 Malayalam language films - primarily taking up comedic roles. He was the first person to win a State award for best comedian in Malayalam cinema.

