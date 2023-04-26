Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passes away at 771 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died on Wednesday at the age of was 77.
Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 77-year-old had recently been hospitalised after a stroke. Having started his career as a theatre actor, Mamukoya entered Malayalam cinema with Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. During his multi-decade career the actor would go on to win a slew of laurels.
