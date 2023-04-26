Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passes away at 77

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passes away at 77

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passed away on Wednesday

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died on Wednesday at the age of was 77.

Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 77-year-old had recently been hospitalised after a stroke. Having started his career as a theatre actor, Mamukoya entered Malayalam cinema with Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. During his multi-decade career the actor would go on to win a slew of laurels.

Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 77-year-old had recently been hospitalised after a stroke. Having started his career as a theatre actor, Mamukoya entered Malayalam cinema with Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. During his multi-decade career the actor would go on to win a slew of laurels.

He had collapsed on Monday night while attending a football tournament in the Kalikavu area as chief guest. Reports suggested that he had swooned out of exhaustion mere minutes before the inauguration. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode early on Tuesday.

He had collapsed on Monday night while attending a football tournament in the Kalikavu area as chief guest. Reports suggested that he had swooned out of exhaustion mere minutes before the inauguration. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode early on Tuesday.

Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.

Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3 faces legal woes: T-Series, Eros issue notice over rights

Born in July 1946, Mamukoya acted in more than 450 Malayalam language films - primarily taking up comedic roles. He was the first person to win a State award for best comedian in Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3 faces legal woes: T-Series, Eros issue notice over rights

Born in July 1946, Mamukoya acted in more than 450 Malayalam language films - primarily taking up comedic roles. He was the first person to win a State award for best comedian in Malayalam cinema.

More to come…

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.