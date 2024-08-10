Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passes away after battle with cancer

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passes away after battle with cancer

ANI

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam took his last breath on Saturday at 68 in Mumbai. The senior Marathi actor had been courageously fighting cancer.

Senior Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday,

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away on Saturday morning.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar.

Speaking with ANI, Jaywant shared that Vijay Kadam breathed his last at his home in Mumbai at the age of 68.

"He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack," Jaywant shared.

In the fond memory of Vijay Kadam, Jaywant described Kadam as a versatile talented artiste.

"He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family," Jaywant added.

Vijay Kadam's cremation will take place this afternoon at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

