Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, dies aged 82

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the death of the noted singer and said his voice was revered by millions of music lovers. Shinde, in his condolence message, said, “With the demise of Bhupinder Singh, we have lost an artist whose voice was revered by audiences." “His voice made several ghazals immortal and unforgettable. His songs will continue to resonate in the minds of the audiences," the CM said.