Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, dies aged 82

In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as 'Do Deewane Shaher Mein' and 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga', died on Monday at the age of 82.
He was admitted to the hospital for the last 9 days and died late this evening due to a heart attack, his wife Mithali Singh said.
She also said that he died due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital.
"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh who is also a well-known singer, told PTI.
The couple has a son. In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.
Singh was best known for songs such as 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' ("Dharam Kanta"), 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman' ("Sitara"), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ("Mausam"), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ("Kinara"), Do Diwane Shahar Mein (Gharaonda). The husband-wife duo have also sang many popular songs.
His career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.
His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.
Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".
He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.
Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.
Many Bollywood celebs and singers took to Twitter to mourn the singer’s demise.
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."
Singer Mohit Chauhan said industry will never have another Bhupender Singh. In a tweet, he wrote, “Devastated. I loved this man to bits. What a singer! What a voice! What a master guitar player!! Hindi film music industry will never have another #BhupinderSingh RIP Maestro. Play the riff up there, yet again!"
Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad news… Rest in Peace Bhupinder Ji. A huge loss to the world of music."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the death of the noted singer and said his voice was revered by millions of music lovers. Shinde, in his condolence message, said, “With the demise of Bhupinder Singh, we have lost an artist whose voice was revered by audiences." “His voice made several ghazals immortal and unforgettable. His songs will continue to resonate in the minds of the audiences," the CM said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid condolences over the demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh and said his contribution in the field of music will be remembered forever.
Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh Ji. With his gifted voice, he gave us many memorable songs. His contribution to the field of music will be remembered forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans."
After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the demise of the singer.
"Anguished by the passing away of Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the singer.
"Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary singer Bhupinder Singh. His regal voice has mesmerised us for years and his legacy will live on forever through his immortal music. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.
