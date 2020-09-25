Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to covid-19

New Delhi: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, known as the voice of several generations of actors, including Sivaji Ganesan, MGR and Salman Khan, passed away in Chennai on Friday. The 74-year old had tested positive for covid-19 inAugust.

Balasubrahmanyam, known as SPB or Paadum Nila (Singing Moon) among fans, was the winner of multiple national awards, including for films like Sankarabharanam, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Minsara Kanavu and others across languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Film buffs and music lovers in north India best remember him as Khan’s voice in several chart busters from films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

SPB’s health had deteriorated after showing some initial signs of recovery over the past few days. Son SP Charan had said he had even tested negative for the virus.

Music composer AR Rahman was one of the first to tweet his condolences.

“Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery and thank you for every song you sang for me and made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love you sir," Khan had tweeted earlier this week.

