Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to covid-19

Balasubrahmanyam, known as SPB or Paadum Nila (Singing Moon) among fans, was the winner of multiple national awards, including for films like Sankarabharanam, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Minsara Kanavu and others across languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Film buffs and music lovers in north India best remember him as Khan’s voice in several chart busters from films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.