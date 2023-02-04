Veteran singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Vani Jairam, was found dead at her Chennai residence on Saturday. Vani Jairam was 78 years of age when she passed away.

Vani Jairam is known for have sung in over a dozen languages including Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, and Bhojpuri. The singer was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award ahead of Republic Day this year.

Jairam who lived alone was found dead with bruises on her forehead, according to police. Vani Jairam's house- help, Malarkodi, had reached her residence on Saturday morning but she did not receive any response upon knocking repeatedly.

That is when the house-help alerted Vani Jairam's sister Uma. After Uma and Malarkodi entered the house using a set of duplicate keys they found the singer unconscious in her bedroom with bruises on her forehead. Police arrived and found her dead.

Known for her vocal range and ability to adapt to any difficult composition, Jairam began her singing career in Bollywood and her first break came in the Hindi film 'Guddi' (1971) directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The song 'Bole Re Papihara', featuring Jaya Bachchan in the lead role catapulted the singer into fame.

News agency ANI reported that a forensic team had reached Vani Jairam's home half an hour ago for further investigation into the sudden death of the veteran singer.

The deceased's body has been sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital.

Triplicane DC Shekhar Deshmukh said an investigation is underway.

Born as Kalaivani in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, to a Tamil family of classically trained musicians, Jairam's career started in 1971.

She lent her voice for the playback for over a thousand Indian films and recorded over several thousand songs. The late singer also recorded thousands of devotionals and private records, as well as performed in solo concerts in India and overseas.

She won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times and also has won State Government awards from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

She has sung in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Assamese, Tulu, and Bengali, among others.

She has worked with a slew of renowned composers like KV Mahadevan, Chakravarthy, Sathyam, Ilayaraja, and MS Vishwanathan.