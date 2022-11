Veteran Telugu actor and father of Mahesh Babu, Krishna passed away at a Hyderabad hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80.

He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, news agency ANI has reported citing hospital sources.

Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

"Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," ANI had reported citing the doctors.

Soon after his death, tributes started pouring in. Directors and actors from the fraternity also expressed grief and expressed their condolences.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to twitter and wrote, “Krishna Garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri... He is our James Bond. As a man of heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for Telugu film industry and Telugu people. May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari's family in this difficult time."

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt note in Telugu.

కృష్ణ గారు అంటే సాహసానికి మరో పేరు. ఎన్నో ప్రయోగాత్మక చిత్రాలు, విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలే కాకుండా, సాంకేతికంగా కూడా తెలుగు సినిమాకు ఎన్నో విధానాలు పరిచయం చేసిన మీ ఘనత ఎప్పటికి చిరస్మరణీయం.



My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family.



Om Shanthi. Superstar forever. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2022

Devastated on hearing the news of our Super Star Krishna Garu's Demise.. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏



Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND 💔



My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/W6KKdtoQfH — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 15, 2022

Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir🙏🙏🙏@ItsActorNaresh @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/KsJhtgRcvA — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) November 14, 2022

When there were no multiplexes nor much of easy access to theatres Doordarshan Sunday’s Telugu movie was a must watch & one of those famous Matinee Idol was #SuperStarKrishna garu.

First Star to do a Naxal Role !

Rest in Peace #Krishna garu 🙏🏾



Wish u strength @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/VNkC6urYeH — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) November 15, 2022

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more.

Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir .

Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

Extremely saddened at the loss of #Superstarkrishna garu.

can't imagine how tough this could be.

Wishing all the strength to @urstrulymahesh anna and the family.

May your soul RIP & you'll always be alive in our hearts sir.

om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QoaBdFrSSI — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 15, 2022

SUPER STAR KRISHNA ⭐️

End of an era.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan. 💔 — Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022

Krishna, had begun his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films. Known for his good-nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the year 2022 has not been a great for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

