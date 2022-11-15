Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passes away at 80

Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passes away at 802 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.
Veteran Telugu actor and father of Mahesh Babu, Krishna passed away at a Hyderabad hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80.
He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, news agency ANI has reported citing hospital sources.
"Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," ANI had reported citing the doctors.
Soon after his death, tributes started pouring in. Directors and actors from the fraternity also expressed grief and expressed their condolences.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to twitter and wrote, “Krishna Garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri... He is our James Bond. As a man of heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for Telugu film industry and Telugu people. May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari's family in this difficult time."
Actor Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt note in Telugu.
Krishna, had begun his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films. Known for his good-nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the year 2022 has not been a great for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.
(With inputs from ANI)
