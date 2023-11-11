Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan dies of cardiac arrest; Jr NTR and others mourn demise

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan dies of cardiac arrest; Jr NTR and others mourn demise

Livemint

Chandra Mohan, a well-known Telugu actor, passes away at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Chandra Mohan, renowned Telugu actor, passes away at 80

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away due to cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today i.e. on 11 November.

Telugu actor Jr NTR also paid his tribute to the late actor. In a post on X, he wrote, “It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 11:59 AM IST
