Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan dies of cardiac arrest; Jr NTR and others mourn demise
Chandra Mohan, a well-known Telugu actor, passes away at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away due to cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today i.e. on 11 November.
Telugu actor Jr NTR also paid his tribute to the late actor. In a post on X, he wrote, “It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."
