Veterans Super League Set to Take Indian Football by Storm with 40 Matches Across Iconic Stadiums Nationwide

New Delhi [India], November 20: In a thrilling development for Indian sports, Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of the Veterans Super League (VSL)--a first-of-its-kind football league spanning 40 matches across India's most legendary stadiums. Kicking off on August 2, 2025, the league will showcase the return of over 350 football icons, including household names like I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Syed Rahim Nabi, Mehtab Hossain, Subrata Paul, and Sandip Nandi. Football fans nationwide are in for a treat as these legends reignite the excitement of the game in cities across the country.

In addition to celebrated veterans, players such as Manoj Choudhary, Rajesh Arya, Jaideep Khandelwal, Bhuvnesh Thapliyal, Surender Murjal, Shakti Singh, and Nasruddin Hussain will join the competition, representing Delhi Falcon FC and adding to the high-stakes action.

Fans can anticipate 40 electrifying matches that will culminate in a grand finale, set to take place at one of India's premier stadiums. VSL is a nationwide celebration of football, scheduled from August 2 to 24, 2025. It will host matches in a round-robin format across India at iconic venues, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata; Mumbai Football Arena; Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru; Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi; Fatorda Stadium in Goa; GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad; Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati; Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar; and JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, among others.

This spectacular event will witness the felicitation of eminent personalities from the football world, including the esteemed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee, on August 2. They will be joined by prominent figures from Indian football, such as Jo Paul Ancheri, Jose Ramirez Barreto, and Bruno Coutinho, alongside captivating performances by Bollywood celebrities, adding to the spectacle.

Danish Parvez Khan, Chairman & MD of Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd, adds that, "The Veterans Super League is a celebration of Indian football's rich legacy. By bringing together these veteran players on iconic grounds across India, we aim to showcase their remarkable contributions and rekindle the passion for football nationwide."

With preparation underway in full swing, VSL welcomes sponsorships across diverse sectors, offering brands a unique chance to align with this historic event. Interested parties can explore valuable branding opportunities and promotional packages by contacting the organisers on 91 9319032876; 91 7982541001 or email at veteransfootballdevelopment@gmail.com; official@veteransfootballdevelopment.com; info@veteransfootballdevelopment.com; danishparvezkhan@veteransfootballdevelopment.com.

