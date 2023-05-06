VHP issues legal notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for defaming Bajrang Dal, seeks ₹100-cr compensation2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:26 PM IST
In its poll manifesto for May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress has said that it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and PFI for allegedly 'spreading hatred' among communities on grounds of caste and religion.
The Chandigarh unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad and ts youth wing Bajrang Dal on May 4, issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and accused him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto. VHP even demanded a compensation of more than ₹100 crore.
