The Chandigarh unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad and ts youth wing Bajrang Dal on May 4, issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and accused him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto. VHP even demanded a compensation of more than ₹100 crore.

In its poll manifesto for May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress has said that it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly 'spreading hatred' among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The party promised a 'ban' against such organisations.

"That in the manifesto at Page 10, you made defamatory statements against the Bajrang Dal, associate body of the Vishva Hindu Parishad by declaring to ban the organisation and comparing it to outlawed terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India and similar terrorist organisations like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which are outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the Government of India," VHP's lawyer and co-head of its legal cell Sahil Bansal charged in the legal notice.

"The PFI and SIMI are terrorist organisations associated with Al Qaeda and ISIS and other global terrorist organisations proscribed by the United Nations General Assembly and by more than 100 nations as well as proscribed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," he added.

Claiming that Bajrang Dal "believes in universalism, tolerance, dharmic unity, national integrity and service towards Bharat Mata, Bansal said that the outfit 'seeks inspiration from the reverential example of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman who are the ideal embodiment of Dharma and Service'.

"That the defamatory statement which you made in the election manifesto and it's subsequent release in general public is having a tendency to injure the reputation of my client, lower them in the estimation of others and bring them in obliquity contempt and ridicule," VHP's counsel charged Kharge in the legal notice.

"My client demands special damages on account of injury inflicted to their reputation, honour due to the statement/averments, which you have made in the election manifesto," he said.

As per the notice, the VHP counsel 'advised' Kharge to pay a total of ₹100.10 crore to the VHP and Bajrang Dal within 14 days.

With agency inputs.