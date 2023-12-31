As the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is fast approaching, a racket to loot the devotees in the name of donations for the temple has come to light. Vinod Bansal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has flagged an alarm on social media asking people not to fall prey to the cybercriminals trying to cheat by making fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The VHP leader took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said a fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh" has been created. The page, equipped with a QR code, asks users to contribute funds in the name of the Ram Temple construction.

Bansal said FIR has been filed, and the issue has been flagged to the Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the FIR filed by the VHP leader, a miscreant named Abhishek Kumar is seeking funds for Ayodhya temple development by circulating a QR code on social media. On scanning the code, the UPI directs the user to a UPI ID with the name Manisha Nallabelly.

Bansal further wrote: “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified many times that no private person or people are authorised to collect funds for the temple."

“At a time when the entire nation is rejoicing over the Ram temple inauguration, such preposterous activities should be nipped in the bud," he added.

The matter came to light after social media messages and phone calls asked people to donate for the development of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. One of the persons who received the call shared the number with VHP workers. When a VHP worker called the number, the fraudsters' tactics surfaced.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday appealed to the devotees to not visit the temple on January 22 - the consecration day, and instead light a diya at their homes.

“This is my request with folded hand, don't decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time," the prime minister said.

