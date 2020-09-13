Vi launches new Work From Home plan at 351: Details here

Vodafone Idea now named Vi (read as We) has introduced a new work from home plan. The first add-on plan after it dawned a new brand logo. Vi has introduced a new work from home plan priced at ₹351. The new plan may have been rolled out in specific circles.

The new work from home plan was spotted by OnlyTech but is not available on the company’s for the Delhi circle. Telecom operators often roll out a new plan in phases before rolling out to all regions. The new work from home plan is an add-on that provides data to users who have exhausted their daily or monthly quota.

The ₹351 plan provides the user with 56 days of validity and 100GB of total data. The previous plan launched by the company is currently live on the website and is priced at ₹251. The user gets 50 GB of data with a validity of 28 days.

Other than work from home plans, there’s an add on that gets double data offer. Vi is selling a similar at ₹98 that provides 12 GB of data for a period of 28 days. For users that need even lesser data, the company is providing a ₹48 plan that comes with a validity of 28 days and 3GB of data. The smallest data add-on pack is priced at ₹16 and it provides 1GB of data for a total period of 24 hours.

Two years after the merger deal between two of the biggest telecom companies in the country, Vodafone Idea finally re-branded to achieve a more unified look. According to a statement released by Vodafone Idea Ltd, Vi (read as We) is more than just an acronym of Vodafone and Idea. It is shorter, simpler and, while referencing the origin of the two brands, also reflects the collective nature of Indian society. “It is not just about me, it’s especially about we," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via