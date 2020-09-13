Vi launches new Work From Home plan at 351: Details here

Two years after the merger deal between two of the biggest telecom companies in the country, Vodafone Idea finally re-branded to achieve a more unified look. According to a statement released by Vodafone Idea Ltd, Vi (read as We) is more than just an acronym of Vodafone and Idea. It is shorter, simpler and, while referencing the origin of the two brands, also reflects the collective nature of Indian society. “It is not just about me, it’s especially about we," it added.