Viaan, 10-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra starts new business2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:27 PM IST
Viaan, the 10-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, has started a new business.
Viaan, the 10-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, has launched a business. On August 28, Shetty posted a video announcing her son's startup idea and displaying a pair of sneakers that he had specially designed for her. Viaan is selling customised merchandise under the name VR KICKSS beginning at ₹4,999.