Viaan, the 10-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, has launched a business. On August 28, Shetty posted a video announcing her son's startup idea and displaying a pair of sneakers that he had specially designed for her. Viaan is selling customised merchandise under the name VR KICKSS beginning at ₹4,999.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers’ Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director. What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mumZ SO PROUD!"

Shilpa Shetty’s post has already got attention from a number of “verified" accounts. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Amit Sadh and Terence Lewis have already loved the video where Viaan presented a pair of sneakers to his mom. Aunt Shamita Shetty said she could not wait to get her customised pair.

In the video, Viaan says the only animal he could think of while designing for his mother was a tiger. So, he customised the sneakers as per the theme.

The business of customised sneakers is booming in India. Some of the prominent names in the business in India are Chaitanya Dixit, Saigun Grover, Sanaya Irani and Sugandha Tyagi. Dixit has been running a business by the name of CHE since 2019. CHE has got attention from Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Sugandha Tyagi runs a business under the name of ShoesYourDaddy. Saigun Grover runs Courtside, also started in 2019, which is known for its eccentric designs. Sanaya Irani runs Brushtler, which has gained attention in recent times.