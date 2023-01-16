Viacom18 secures women’s IPL media rights for 951 cr

“Viacom18 is likely to make money as a 30-second ad spot would work out to about ₹4-4.5 lakh during the matches. Getting this kind of money is not going to be a tall order as it is just one-third of what the men’s IPL ad spot costs at ₹15 lakh per 30 seconds. If Kabaddi can make money, this will not likely be an issue. The real question to answer will be how will they get more and more women to watch the sport," he asked.