Viacom18 Studios partners with HeyHey! for NFTs
1 min read.04:25 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from Livemint )
HeyHey! is an online platform that works at engagement between celebrities, influencers, creators and brands in the Web3 space
NFT holders can claim their free NFTs that will allow them to be a part of the Shabaash Mithu NFT film club with both online and offline benefits
New Delhi: Viacom18 Studios, a motion picture studio, has collaborated with HeyHey!, an online platform that works at engagement between celebrities, influencers, creators and brands in the Web3 space, for its first NFT project- the ‘Shabaash Mithu’ NFTs.
Shabaash Mithu, a feature film starring Taapsee Pannu, has been produced by Vaicom18 Studios. The film is based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, who is considered one of the greatest female cricketers of India.
The film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory in Mithali Raj's life. To provide fans and audiences a holistic experience of the film that transcends beyond the movie screens, the studio is foraying into the Web3.
NFT holders can claim their free NFTs that will allow them to be a part of the Shabaash Mithu NFT film club with benefits. The other set of NFTs that consumers can purchase will give buyers exclusive access to unlock offline experiences.
Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Studios said, “Good storytelling makes for an immersive experience, and we are taking it one step further by layering digitally forward engagement avenues. Our partnership to launch an NFT collection for Shabaash Mithu is a unique collaboration that will appeal to cricket enthusiasts and the digitally savvy audiences."
Caleb Franklin, Founder & CEO - HeyHey! added, “NFT is the future of experiencing experiential engagement in the virtual world and has opened an infinite number of opportunities in building brand value. We are delighted to collaborate with them, and we believe that we will empower the fan base by providing a personalised and premium experience with our Web 3.0 technology."
