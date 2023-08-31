Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for ₹5,963 cr3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The winning bid for digital and the rest of the world rights was at ₹3,101 crore, translating to ₹35.23 crore per match, far exceeding the base price of ₹25 crore
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), secured the media rights for all bilateral cricket matches to be played in India during the next five years for ₹5,963 crore through the e-auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.