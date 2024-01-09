Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on January 9, embarking on a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The theme of this summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future,' marking a decade of Vibrant Gujarat's success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special.I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Top 10 things to know about Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Global Participation: Over the years, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has evolved into a global platform, witnessing participation from 135 countries and over 2000 exhibitors. This year's summit attracted global leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gateway to the Future: Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This edition will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit.

PM Modi to meet top CEOs and leaders: PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and CEOs of top global corporations during his three-day visit to Gujarat from January 8 to 10, the PMO had said in a release.

Record Investments: The Gujarat government anticipates signing numerous investment pacts during the summit. The state has been a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting USD 55 billion in the last two decades, with ₹37,059 crore or USD 4.9 billion in FDI for 2022-23 alone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat's Economic Impact: The state's auto sector, securing 13% of Gujarat's FDI, outshines India's national average with only 5%. Gujarat's auto exports contributed significantly, reaching ₹12 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, constituting 33% of India's total exports.

Expectation of Tesla Presence: While Gujarat hopes for a record number of investment pacts, officials remain non-committal on the participation of Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk.

3D Security: To ensure effective communication during the summit, a dedicated frequency channel and control rooms equipped with CCTV for security monitoring were established. "3-D mapping of venues (where programmes are to be held) has been carried out using drones, and essential CCTV, PTZ cameras, and parking zone cameras have been strategically installed," said, Virendra Singh Yadav, Range DIG, Gandhinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previous Edition Success: The 2019 edition of the summit witnessed a record 28,360 projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed, underscoring the summit's growing importance.

HAL's Participation: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) showcased its capabilities at the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024,' aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Global Recognition: Hank Schouten, Chairman and Founder of Schouten Europe company, acknowledged significant opportunities in India, particularly in the plant-based protein sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from Agencies)

