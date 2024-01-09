The Gujarat government will introduce a special ‘Vibrant Bharat Thali’ for exclusive golden cardholders for ₹4,000 at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which is scheduled to commence on January 10, Wednesday, in Gandhinagar.

The delegates will be served their first meal in the afternoon with the title ‘Taste of India’, followed by ‘The Taste of Gujarat’ thali with ‘khichdi’ and ‘curry’ for dinner. These thalis will offer different kinds of vegeterian dishes, according to PTI reports. On the second day, these delegates will be served different flavors of millet and a special networking dinner with some cultural programs will be organized on the last day of the three-day mega summit.

Speaking to PTI, Vikas Sood, General Manager of Hotel Leela, Gandhinagar said, “We will serve pure vegetarian food, crafted to ensure a low carbon footprint and bring in a carbon neutral event."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He was received by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". The summit will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This edition will also feature prominent industry leaders like Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Uday Kotak, and Sameer Nigam of PhonePay.

It is expected that the event will break its 2019 record of 28,360 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings, according to Rahul Gupta, vice chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industries Development Corp.

The summit can also strengthen ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following PM Modi's visit to the COP28 summit in Dubai in December.

The summit will explore sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, and space manufacturing. With over 100,000 registrations, a significant increase from 48,000 in 2019, and 32 partner countries compared to 15 in 2019, this edition is set to be a record-breaker.

(With PTI inputs)

