Vibrant Gujarat Summit Day 1: From investments to PM Modi's address; key highlights from the global summit
Vibrant Gujarat Summit Day 1: The Vibrant Gujarat Summit witnessed participation from state heads and top CEOs, who made significant investment announcements across various sectors in Gujarat.
Vibrant Gujarat Summit Day 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 January inaugurated the much-anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar. The inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit witnessed participation of state heads and top CEOs of private companies including Mukhesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Maruti Suzuki's President, Tata Sons's Chairman N Chandrasekaran making significant investments announcement across various sectors in the state of Gujarat. PM Modi too made a strong pitch to woo global investors to the world's fastest growing economy, saying there are new opportunities across sectors and regions for mutual prosperity. His pitch came months before he seeks a third term in Lok Sabha elections, in which the economy is a central issue, and also as global businesses look at India to diversify supply chains beyond China. The Prime Minister during his address said that the world looks at India as a "powerhouse for talented youth, a technology hub for finding solutions and a democracy that delivers", and the country is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in a few years.