Vibrant Gujarat summit expected to break records this year; PM Modi to inaugurate event
With over 100,000 registrations, a significant increase from 48,000 in 2019, and 32 partner countries compared to 15 in 2019, this edition is set to be a record-breaker
New Delhi: The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, commencing this Wednesday, is expected to break its 2019 record of 28,360 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings, according to Rahul Gupta, vice chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industries Development Corp.