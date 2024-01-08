New Delhi: The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, commencing this Wednesday, is expected to break its 2019 record of 28,360 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings, according to Rahul Gupta, vice chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industries Development Corp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on Wednesday, and will be in Gujarat from Monday until 10 January.

Meanwhile, Gupta scotched rumours of an MoU signing with Tesla, although their participation is expected. “Gujarat government is ready to welcome any such decision taken by Tesla. We would be more than happy to welcome the EV maker," he said.

This edition will feature prominent industry leaders like Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Uday Kotak, and Sameer Nigam of PhonePay.

The 2015 summit saw 21,304 MoUs, and 2017 had 24,774 deals, with approximately 70% materializing. Officials are optimistic that 90% of this year's MoUs will be realized.

The summit is also expected to strengthen ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following PM Modi's visit to the COP28 summit in Dubai in December. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the Gujarat summit as the chief guest on 9 January.

Focusing on futuristic technology, the summit will explore sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, and space manufacturing. With over 100,000 registrations, a significant increase from 48,000 in 2019, and 32 partner countries compared to 15 in 2019, this edition is set to be a record-breaker.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualized in 2003 under then chief minister Narendra Modi.

