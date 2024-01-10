Vibrant Gujarat Summit sees billion-dollar pledges: From Tata's semiconductor fab to new Maruti plant, here are details
Industry giants unveil transformative investment plans. From Tata's groundbreaking semiconductor fab to Adani's massive green energy park, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become a catalyst for monumental projects, promising economic growth and job creation.
The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which commenced on January 10, witnessed a flurry of investment pledges and announcements across various sectors. Tata Group, led by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, disclosed plans to establish a significant semiconductor fabrication unit in Gujarat's Dholera, with operations slated to begin in 2024. The two-day summit also saw Adani Group committing a whopping ₹2 trillion ($24 billion) to boost green energy initiatives in Gujarat, adding to the flurry of multi-billion pledges made at the event. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki, Simmtech, and DP World revealed their respective investment plans, highlighting Gujarat's growing stature as an investment hub.