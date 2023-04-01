Vice Admiral Atul Anand takes over as director general naval operations1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST
A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key appointments in his naval career including the command of torpedo recovery vessel IN TRV A72, missile boat INS Chatak, corvette INS Khukri and the destroyer INS Mumbai.
New Delhi: Vice Admiral Atul Anand, AVSM, VSM, assumed charge as director general, naval operations, on Saturday.
