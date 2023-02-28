Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command
Tripathi is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal. He attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands in 2007-08, where he won the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.
NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took over as the next flag officer commanding-in-chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command, from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra.
