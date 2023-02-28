Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command

NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took over as the next flag officer commanding-in-chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command, from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra.

Tripathi paid homage to personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Prior to taking over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Tripathi served as the chief of personnel at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

He commanded Indian naval ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

He was the Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed a high tempo of naval maritime operations.

He ensured that Indian Navy remained combat ready, cohesive and credible force, ready to address a host of complex security challenges despite the pandemic.

Tripathi is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal. He attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands in 2007-08, where he won the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.