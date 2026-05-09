Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to be next Chief of Naval Staff — Who is he?

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday. He is currently serving as the Western Naval Commander in Mumbai.

Swaminathan will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and will assume charge as the Navy Chief on May 31. His tenure will continue till 31 December 2028.

In an official announcement, the Defence Ministry wrote on X, “Government appoints Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM as the next Chief of the Naval Staff.”

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“He will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retires on 31 May 2026,” the ministry added.

“Currently serving as FOC-in-C (Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief), Western Naval Command, the Admiral brings nearly four decades of distinguished service, with extensive operational, strategic and personnel management experience across key appointments in the Indian Navy,” it said.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as Chief of Personnel on 6 October 2023 and later took over as Western Naval Commander in Mumbai.

Who is Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan? Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 July 1987, Vice Admiral Swaminathan is a recognised specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

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Over the course of his distinguished career, he has executed a wide array of critical operational, staff, and training responsibilities.

Naval Commands He has commanded an impressive and diverse roster of Indian naval vessels, including:

Missile Vessels : INS Vidyut and INS Vinash

: INS Vidyut and INS Vinash Missile Corvette : INS Kulish

: INS Kulish Guided-Missile Destroyer : INS Mysore

: INS Mysore Aircraft Carrier: INS Vikramaditya Flag rank appointments Upon elevation to Flag rank, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Southern Naval Command Headquarters in Kochi, where he was highly influential in shaping naval training protocols.

Additionally, he spearheaded the establishment of the Indian Navy Safety Team, a dedicated unit overseeing operational safety across the entire force.

His subsequent senior leadership roles include:

Flag Officer Sea Training

Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet

Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group

Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India Education and Training An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has completed advanced strategic and military training globally.

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His training institutions include:

Joint Services Command and Staff College (Shrivenham, UK)

College of Naval Warfare (Karanja, Maharashtra)

United States Naval War College (Newport, Rhode Island, US) Academic Qualifications He boasts a robust academic background, holding multiple advanced degrees:

PhD in International Studies, Mumbai University

MPhil in Strategic Studies, Mumbai University

MA in Defence Studies, King's College London

MSc in Telecommunications, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi

BSc, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Awards and Honours In recognition of his exceptional dedication and service to the nation, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has been decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).