Vice Chief of Indian Army to visit US to boost military ties

NEW DELHI : Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General SK Saini is to visit the US on a four day trip starting Sunday with the aim of boosting military cooperation – including training in niche areas, more joint exercises and procurements.

The visit comes days ahead of the India-US “2+2" talks on 26-27 October in which the foreign and defence ministers of the India and the US are to review the entire gamut of bilateral and defence cooperation. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are to visit India for the meeting underlining the importance attached to the discussions. The India-US “2+2" is seen as the last major event of the US diplomatic calendar before the 3 November presidential elections.

During his visit, Saini will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and “exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army," a statement from the Indian army said Friday.

Later Saini will also visit INDOPACOM where “aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurements, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building will be discussed," the statement said.

“The visit will further enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite covid-19 restrictions. These are Yudh Abhyas (February 2021) and Vajra Prahar (March 2021)," the statement added.

