Vice Chief of Indian Army to visit US to boost military ties

The visit comes days ahead of the India-US “2+2" talks on 26-27 October in which the foreign and defence ministers of the India and the US are to review the entire gamut of bilateral and defence cooperation. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are to visit India for the meeting underlining the importance attached to the discussions. The India-US “2+2" is seen as the last major event of the US diplomatic calendar before the 3 November presidential elections.