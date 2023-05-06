New Delhi: In a recent address to the Indian community in the United Kingdom, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar celebrated the role of the Indian diaspora as continuous ambassadors of India. He acknowledged the global Indian diaspora, which includes 1.7 million people in the UK and 32 million worldwide, praising their ability to strike a balance between their adopted homeland and their country of origin.

Dhankhar highlighted India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice president emphasized the societal advancements and initiatives focused on empowering the common man.

Discussing the National Education Policy and the evolving education system, Dhankhar noted the importance of education as a transformative mechanism. He also praised the Indian judiciary for its widespread reach and impact on the country’s development.

Encouraging the Indian community in the UK to maintain a connection to their roots, Dhankhar urged them to prioritize their home nation. He cited India’s successful management of the COVID pandemic and impressive infrastructural growth, with the economy projected to grow at 11.5% in fiscal year 2021-2022. The vice president’s speech resonated with the Indian community in the UK, who expressed pride in their heritage and the progress made under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.