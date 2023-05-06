VP Dhankhar lauds Indian diaspora in the UK, highlights India’s progress1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Encouraging the Indian community in the UK to maintain a connection to their roots, Dhankhar urged them to prioritize their home nation
New Delhi: In a recent address to the Indian community in the United Kingdom, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar celebrated the role of the Indian diaspora as continuous ambassadors of India. He acknowledged the global Indian diaspora, which includes 1.7 million people in the UK and 32 million worldwide, praising their ability to strike a balance between their adopted homeland and their country of origin.
