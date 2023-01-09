Vice President Dhankhar to inaugurate Presiding Officers‘ Conference on Wednesday

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the inaugural session of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers‘ Conference in Jaipur on 11 January, the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.The 83rd session will focus on topics like the leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy, and the need to make Parliament and legislature more effective, accountable and productive. “Integration of State Legislatures with Digital Parliament, and the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the constitution will also be discussed during the Session," the Vice President’s Secretariat said. A book exhibition will also be inaugurated on occasion.The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is the apex body of the Legislatures in India that completed its hundred years in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Inaugural Session of the 82nd AIPOC in 2021 in Shimla. The first Conference was held in Shimla in 1921. This is the fourth time that the conference is being organised in the city of Jaipur.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the states will attend the conference.

