Members of parliament of both houses are casting their votes to elect the next Vice-President on Saturday. For the post, Jagdeep Dhankhar (71), a Jat leader from Rajasthan and also former Governor of West Bengal is pitted against Margaret Alva (80), a Congress veteran, who has served as Governor of Rajasthan. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm, followed by the counting of votes. The new VP will be announced on 11 August.

