Vice President Election Result: How many votes did CP Radhakrishnan and B Sudershan Reddy get exactly?

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President on 9 September, over a month after the previous incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar quit abruptly, citing health reasons.

Advertisement

The MPs voted in a secret ballot to elect the vice president, as per the process.

Also Read | VP poll results LIVE: CP Radhakrishnan elected as new VP with 452 votes

Radhakrishnan, 68, defeated B Sudershan Reddy of the INDIA bloc, the other candidate for the second-highest constitutional position.

452 against 300 votes Radhakrishnan was widely expected to win, given the support the BJP and its NDA allies have in parliament. This reduced the election to a symbolic contest between the ruling and opposition blocs.

PC Mody, secretary-general of the upper house of parliament, said Radhakrishnan polled 452 of the 752 valid preferential votes that were cast.

In all, 767 votes were cast overall. Of these, 752 were valid, and 15 were invalid. INDIA bloc's Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, bagged 300 votes. Of the 752 valid votes, 377 would be the majority mark.

Advertisement

The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional office and is chair of the upper house of parliament. If there is a temporary vacancy, the vice president also acts as president.

In India, the president and vice president are largely ceremonial posts as executive powers rest with the prime minister and cabinet.

How is a Vice President Elected?

The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional office and is chair of the upper house of parliament.

Members of both Houses of Parliament – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – are voters in Indian Vice Presidential elections.

Also Read | PM Modi's first comment as CP Radhakrishnan elected as Vice President of India

The MPs are handed out ballot papers containing the names of the two contesting candidates, and they mark their preference by writing the figure '1' opposite the name of the candidate of their choice.

Currently, the Parliament comprises 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha with five seats vacant.

Advertisement

A total of 14 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. These include seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and two independent MPs.