Vice President Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh slams abstaining parties: ‘They are supporting BJP’

Vice President Election Results 2025 LIVE: Voting is underway to elect a new vice president on Tuesday in the contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. This election is being held 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his position on July 21 due to health concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to exercise his franchise. Among the early voters were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The votes will be counted later in the evening. According to officials, 96 per cent polling recorded by 3 pm, PTI reported.

Although the ruling NDA appears to have a clear advantage, claiming the support of 429 out of 781 valid votes, well above the majority mark of 386, the Opposition is making every effort to turn it into a closely fought contest. With 324 MPs, the Opposition has urged its members to vote in the “spirit of India,” appealing to their consciences in what they are calling an “ideological battle.”

