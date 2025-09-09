Vice President Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh slams abstaining parties: ‘They are supporting BJP’

Vice President Election Results 2025 LIVE: Voting is underway to elect a new vice president on Tuesday in the contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. This election is being held 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his position on July 21 due to health concerns.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to exercise his franchise. Among the early voters were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
The votes will be counted later in the evening. According to officials, 96 per cent polling recorded by 3 pm, PTI reported.
Although the ruling NDA appears to have a clear advantage, claiming the support of 429 out of 781 valid votes, well above the majority mark of 386, the Opposition is making every effort to turn it into a closely fought contest. With 324 MPs, the Opposition has urged its members to vote in the “spirit of India,” appealing to their consciences in what they are calling an “ideological battle.”
"We consider this election as very important because we have fielded Justice Sudershan Reddy to make sure that the Constitution of India is protected, defended and parliamentary democracy is protected. The sanctity of the parliamentary process has been eroded considerably. We want Parliament's accountability over the executive to be intact. to send across this message, we have a candidate who is competent and able enough to defend the Indian constitution. ..We consider this battle as an ideological and political battle..." ANI quoted CPI(M) MP John Brittas as saying.
Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur said, "In the voting that took place today, Radhakrishnan has definitely won..."
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju took to X and said, “Thanks to all Honb'le MPs for Voting in Vice-Presidential election 2025 !! Now we are waiting for the counting of votes and result. Collective will of the Members reflects the true spirit of our Parliamentary Democracy!”
According to PTI, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal said, "We have expressed our support to Reddy Ji, and I have voted for him today. It is an interesting contest as many people make their voting choice by listening to the voice of their conscience.”