Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar accused of being BJP’s ‘cheerleader’: Not the first time he's accused of bias2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar should remain neutral as an umpire and not act as a ‘cheerleader’ for the ruling government, the Congress has said.
The Congress has criticised Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, for attacking Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK. According to Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, Dhankhar's criticism was "both confusing as well as disappointing".
