Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac department at AIIMS Delhi on Sunday morning. “He is stable and under observation,” AIIMS Hospital sources told news agency ANI.

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness, news agency ANI reported.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.