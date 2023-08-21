Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for efforts to make medicines affordable1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:54 PM IST
He described India as the “pharmacy of the world” and highlighted the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras
New Delhi: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday urged for efforts by stakeholders to make medicines affordable to the common man. He described India as the “pharmacy of the world" and highlighted the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.