New Delhi: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday urged for efforts by stakeholders to make medicines affordable to the common man. He described India as the “pharmacy of the world" and highlighted the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

While addressing the 48th Convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dhankhar praised the institution for setting high benchmarks in the medical field.

He appreciated the contribution and dedication of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dhankhar said that our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff vindicated our civilizational ethos and came to our rescue even while risking their own lives.

Emphasizing the need to maintain high standards of professionalism in every field, Dhankar cautioned that “a slight dilution, slight commercialisation, a slight ethical deviation can be ruinous for those whom we seek to serve".

The Vice President lauded the Ayushman Bharat program and said that the scheme has contributed hugely to the economy also. In the absence of Ayushman Bharat, many families would have been fiscally ruined, he said.

He advised students to pick a career path according to their aptitude and presented the Lifetime Achievement awards to former faculty members of AIIMS.

The convocation was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister; S.P. Singh Baghel, minister of state (health), Prof. M. Srinivas, director of AIIMS, New Delhi, among other officials and faculty members of AIIMS.

ETHOS More Information