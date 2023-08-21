Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for efforts to make medicines affordable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for efforts to make medicines affordable

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:54 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

  • He described India as the “pharmacy of the world” and highlighted the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

The Vice President advised students to pick a career path according to their aptitude and presented the Lifetime Achievement awards to former faculty members of AIIMS

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday urged for efforts by stakeholders to make medicines affordable to the common man. He described India as the “pharmacy of the world" and highlighted the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

While addressing the 48th Convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dhankhar praised the institution for setting high benchmarks in the medical field.

He appreciated the contribution and dedication of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dhankhar said that our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff vindicated our civilizational ethos and came to our rescue even while risking their own lives.

Emphasizing the need to maintain high standards of professionalism in every field, Dhankar cautioned that “a slight dilution, slight commercialisation, a slight ethical deviation can be ruinous for those whom we seek to serve".

The Vice President lauded the Ayushman Bharat program and said that the scheme has contributed hugely to the economy also. In the absence of Ayushman Bharat, many families would have been fiscally ruined, he said.

He advised students to pick a career path according to their aptitude and presented the Lifetime Achievement awards to former faculty members of AIIMS.

The convocation was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister; S.P. Singh Baghel, minister of state (health), Prof. M. Srinivas, director of AIIMS, New Delhi, among other officials and faculty members of AIIMS.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 07:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.