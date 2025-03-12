Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS after three days, advised to take ‘adequate’ rest

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday after the hospital said he had made a “satisfactory recovery” following his admission due to heart-related ailments.

Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments.

“The Hon'ble Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on 9th March 2025, following cardiac-related ailments,” the premiere hospital said in a statement.

“After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12,” it added.

The Vice President has been “advised to take adequate rest for the next few days,” AIIMS said.

Vice President rushed to hospital The Vice President was rushed to AIIMS Delhi at 2 am on Sunday morning after he made complaints of uneasiness and chest pain.

The 73-year-old politician, who also acts as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, was admitted to the critical care unit. There, a team of doctors under Dr Rajiv Narang, head of cardiology, monitored his condition.

He was stable and under observation upon his admission, reports had indicated.

PM Modi visits Dhankhar During his stay at AIIMS Delhi, Jagdeep Dhankhar was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery,” he wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS to inquire about Vice President Dhankhar's condition, showcasing the government's concern for the Vice President's health.