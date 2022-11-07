Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Cambodia from November 11-13

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Cambodia from November 11-132 min read . 06:09 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from November 11-13 to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the 17th East Asia summit
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit from November 11-13. This week's ASEAN-India summit is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in the areas of cooperation, connectivity, trade and investment.
The Vice President will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit. The ASEAN-India summit will be held on November 12 and the East Asia summit will be held on November 13.
The ASEAN-India dialogue was established due to a sectoral partnership and it later developed into a full dialogue in 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002.The relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2012.
The East Asia summit is a forum to deal with issues relating to security and defense.It represents nearly 50 percent of the world's population and 20 percent of global trade.
Other than ASEAN member countries, India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia will attend the East Asia summit.
Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member countries include India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.
The relations between India and ASEAN have improved in the last few years with the two sides having strong convergence in the fields of free and peaceful Indo-Pacific.
Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) in its statement on the visit said, “Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Cambodia from 11-13 November 2022 to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit"
"Vice President will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership. On the margins of the Summits, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries as well." the statement added
