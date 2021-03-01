Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu as India today launched the second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 with comorbidities.

Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today."

"I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days," he added.

Appealing to eligible ones to take the vaccine, says, he said, "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took the first dose of Covid vaccine.

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

