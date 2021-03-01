Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu said, 'I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today'
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu as India today launched the second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 with comorbidities.
Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today."
"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.